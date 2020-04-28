The Family Table: Koshari celebrates Egypt with a plethora of pots

The Family Table is a series of personal essays by food writer Kathy Brozyna in which she explores the culinary lives of her Madison area neighbors.
A quote from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” has stuck with me throughout many years of my own home cooking. “A pot saver is a self-hampering cook.”
It takes many pots — I counted at least eight — to make koshari. Koshari combines lentils, chickpeas, crisp fried onions and three differently shaped pastas (tubular ditalini, spaghetti broken in pieces, and fragile strands of vermicelli). It also includes Egyptian white rice. Each element is cooked and flavored separately before becoming one caloric, cohesive dish of varying textures.
It was late February the last time I went inside someone’s home, a few weeks before the COVID-19 virus demanded social distancing. Dr. Sara Hassan Serag, Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud and their 4 year-old daughter, Lily, of Cairo, Egypt, had offered to introduce me to koshari, their country’s beloved national dish. In its creation, it doesn’t spare a single pot.
As one might imagine from the lengthy list of ingredients, koshari is a filling meal. It’s vegan, with big portion sizes, yet an economic choice. According to Ahmed and Sara, family recipes for koshari are coveted, satisfying to both palate and memory.
And though the ingredients rarely vary, if at all, there is competition among home cooks as to whom makes the best koshari. Home cooks strive to make theirs taste as good as, if not better than, the koshari served in Egypt’s restaurants and out of food trucks.
Egypt is one of the world’s most ancient civilizations. By comparison, koshari is a fairly modern dish, having been part of its culture for less than one hundred years. Claudia Roden, a renowned middle eastern cookbook author who was born in Cairo, Egypt in 1936, explained in a 2017 interview on NPR’s The Salt that she had not heard of koshari before the early 1950s. She believed the pasta could have been Italian influenced. My research turned up India as a possible birthplace. Sara thought it might have been Turkey.
No matter where koshari came from or when, Sara and Ahmed told me that koshari belongs to Egypt. Its tantalizing aroma of fried onions, garlic and cumin wafts from every street in Cairo, enticing Egyptians and tourists alike.
“It’s the first thing I eat when I go back,” Ahmed said. Koshari, he explained, is specific to koshari restaurants only. There are other restaurants that make traditional Egyptian food, but their menus will not include this classic dish.
Koshari is an occasional respite from a daily Egyptian diet that typically includes meat, Sara said.
“It’s too much work,” she said of this many-pot affair. It also includes two cooked condiments served alongside: a garlicky vinegar, called da-ah, and shatta, a fiery chili sauce. Koshari is best enjoyed served family style to a large group of people whose extra hands lend themselves to help with the post-meal clean-up.
The foundation of the meal are the fried onions and the leftover onion-infused oil. Having first cut the onions into wedges, Sara salted them and sprinkled them with cornstarch before frying them in oil. Once the onions were crispy and golden she removed them and left them to dry on a paper towel-lined plate.
She used the remaining oil to sauté the rice and vermicelli together before adding water to simmer and soften. She boiled the ditalini pasta and broken spaghetti, draining them before spooning the oil over and keeping them warm in a pot on the stove.
Another element, a cumin-scented tomato sauce, was also built on the onion oil. Sara sautéed garlic in it, then added tomato puree, cumin, ground coriander and a pinch of salt before allowing it to simmer.
As pots were being shifted around the four burners of Sara’s stove, she shifted her attention to the shatta. It, too, started with onion oil, with ground chili powder and a spoonful of the tomato sauce. The resulting color, blaze red, served as a warning to the uninitiated who dared add a dash at the table.
“One drop only!” Sara said.
The lentils should ideally be black, but they can be hard to find. Sara used brown ones that she’d been soaking since the morning. They were cooked in their soaking liquid with the addition of cumin and salt. The chickpeas, previously cooked, waited in a bowl on the kitchen counter.
Da-ah, the tangy condiment, is like “ketchup or mustard in America,” Ahmed explained. It’s on every table in Egypt’s koshari restaurants, made with white vinegar, water, crushed garlic, cumin, coriander and salt. The mixture had been brought to the boil then simmered, sending up a pungent scent in the kitchen.
A liveliness filled the room as Lily entertained us with songs. Her classmates call her Blue Jay because of her singing she said, and insisted that despite the snow on top of their patio furniture, we should eat outside. Excited chatter among the adults, along with the clank and clatter of spoons against pots, filled the air.
“We’re done!” Sara announced.
Typically each element is spooned onto a large platter and placed in the center of a table and people help themselves. But Sara had researched a new method by watching several how-to videos online. For each serving, she spooned the ingredients in order: chickpeas, fried onions, the rice and vermicelli mixture, ditalini and broken spaghetti, and finally lentils.
It was time for “the flip.” Ahmed wasn’t sure it was going to work.
He and I watched with nervous excitement as his wife placed a dinner plate on top of the bowl and flipped the whole thing over, removing the bowl to reveal a perfectly mounded mixture of so many things I wanted to eat. Finally she poured the tomato sauce on top, along with a couple spoonfuls of garlicky da-ah.
“I’ve never seen that flip before,” Ahmed said with a tone of amazement and affection. “That’s a new style. Did you learn that on an Egyptian website?” Sara looked pleased, repeating the flip with great success three more times.
“First we mix to try and have everything on one spoon,” Sara said after we sat down. “All the different shapes and textures in one bite.”
Whenever they move to a new place, Sara said, it’s the food of their childhood that they immediately crave and want to share with new friends.
“You get to know people and where they’re from by eating with them,” Ahmed said.
As I began to drive away that evening, I could see Ahmed and Sara in their kitchen, together at the sink. I thought again about the many pots it took to make koshari. Sara had used every one to create this meal of comfort, generosity and hospitality; to celebrate what it means to be Egyptian.
