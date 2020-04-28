The Family Table: Koshari celebrates Egypt with a plethora of pots

“We’re done!” Sara announced.

Typically each element is spooned onto a large platter and placed in the center of a table and people help themselves. But Sara had researched a new method by watching several how-to videos online. For each serving, she spooned the ingredients in order: chickpeas, fried onions, the rice and vermicelli mixture, ditalini and broken spaghetti, and finally lentils.

It was time for “the flip.” Ahmed wasn’t sure it was going to work.

He and I watched with nervous excitement as his wife placed a dinner plate on top of the bowl and flipped the whole thing over, removing the bowl to reveal a perfectly mounded mixture of so many things I wanted to eat. Finally she poured the tomato sauce on top, along with a couple spoonfuls of garlicky da-ah.

“I’ve never seen that flip before,” Ahmed said with a tone of amazement and affection. “That’s a new style. Did you learn that on an Egyptian website?” Sara looked pleased, repeating the flip with great success three more times.

“First we mix to try and have everything on one spoon,” Sara said after we sat down. “All the different shapes and textures in one bite.”