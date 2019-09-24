The Family Table is a series of personal essays by food writer Kathy Brozyna in which she explores the culinary lives of her Madison area neighbors. This is the fourth installment.
Mila Zometa began cooking for her family in El Salvador when she was only seven years old. She was the middle child, and although her older and younger siblings went to school, Mila wasn’t allowed to go until she was much older. Instead she stayed home, helping the “co-madres,” or godmothers, prepare meals for the family and their farm laborers. Sometimes this meant 40 mouths to feed, beginning as early as 5 a.m.
Today Zometa is a grandmother living in Madison. A neighbor of mine, she lives with her daughter, Wendy Chacon, Wendy’s husband Marcus, and their three young children. She is still, as Wendy says, the cook of their family.
When I visited Wendy and Mila earlier this month, they taught me how to make pupusas — tortillas stuffed with chicharrones (pork), beans and cheese. They’re served with curtido, a vinegary cabbage slaw. Both are traditional food staples of El Salvador.
Mila has been making pupusas since she was a child, which means she wasn’t consulting a weathered recipe card or dog-eared cookbook when I was there. Even after spending a few hours in their kitchen I couldn’t replicate an exact recipe.
Wendy brought out photos of aunts, uncles and godmothers taken during the family’s recent return to El Salvador, where they celebrated the hundredth birthday of Mila’s father, Salomón. I happened to look over my shoulder and noticed Mila beginning to make the masa for the tortillas. She was running water from the faucet into a bowl of masa harina, a soft flour made from ground nixtamalized corn.
I noticed she wasn’t measuring anything. Wendy said, “That’s how grandmas cook — no recipe.”
Mila showed me how to pull a small handful of dough and roll it into a ball. She then instructed that I flatten it into a disk, slapping the dough and rotating by quarter-turns in a continuous motion. For a newbie, this was an awkward move.
Next Mila brought up the sides of the disk, forming a cup in the palm of her hand. She began to fill it will a teaspoon or so each of the chicharrones mixture, the beans and the blended cheeses. She pinched it closed. She quickly began to repeat that motion, pressing a ball of dough into a round tortilla shape, slapping and turning.
As the pupusas fried on an ungreased pan — no oil, that’s the Salvadoran way — the kitchen filled with the smells of garlic, onion and a pleasant sourness from alkalized corn tortillas charring on the pan. As we talked, Mila picked up the pupusas off the hot frying pan and flipped them with her fingers. Wendy has tried repeatedly to get her mother to use a spatula but Mila won’t, saying she can “feel it better this way.”
The kitchen also filled with sounds, of our voices in conversation as Wendy translated back and forth from Spanish to English (Mila speaks primarily Spanish), the sizzle of the pupusas on the frying pan, the slapping of Mila’s hands against dough.
As my hands moved, I learned that Wendy and her younger sister were born in El Salvador. Because of the violence inflicted on their family during the Salvadoran Civil War, they no longer felt safe. Mila packed up her two young daughters, including a 7-year-old Wendy, and came to the United States.
They settled first in Los Angeles, but eventually made Madison their home by way of Milwaukee. Wendy went to the Medical College of Wisconsin and met Marcus, a fellow medical student.
Parts of pupusa making can easily be done ahead of time. Mila had made the curtido, a quick-pickled cabbage slaw that accompanies the pupusas, the day before, allowing it to marinate overnight for brightness and acidity. She added shredded carrots, cauliflower and onion, then poured hot water over the vegetables to briefly cook and soften them slightly. Finally Mila added lemon juice, vinegar, oregano and salt.
Another item she made in advance was the chicharrones. She cut up pork shoulder into chunks, boiled the meat until the juices had rendered, she then browned the pork in its own juices.
A food processor or blender is a necessary tool in Mila and Wendy’s kitchen. Into the processor went the cooked pork, a red bell pepper, garlic, onion and a cooked potato (the binder). These became a thick, red-flecked sauce. The machine made light, albeit loud, work of combining cheeses, turning shredded asiago, queso fresco and mozzarella into a homogeneous doughy mixture.
No pupusa is complete without beans. Mila had made those previously, too, pulling them from the freezer to thaw in the refrigerator overnight prior to my visit. She cooks small red beans with onion and garlic, along with bacon fat she keeps in a Mason jar next to the stove. If she has them, she’ll add bacon ends. Mila cooks this fragrant mixture down, thickening it by mashing the beans.
When it was time to eat, Marcus joined Wendy and me at the table. Wendy showed me how to open the pupusa and lay it flat. It was too hot for me to touch, so Mila came out of the kitchen to open it for me with her bare hands. She didn’t wince once from the stinging heat.
Wendy showed me how they enjoy it, adding a big spoonful of the curtido on top, plus a fresh salsa roja Mila had made using roasted red bell pepper and tomatoes from her garden. The red and orange colors brought to mind that of a colorful light-strewed festival.
We ate the pupusas with our fingers; picking off a piece at a time. When we were finished, Wendy had an expertly cleaned plate, while I had long ago run out of pupusa and was left with what looked like a brightly colored salad on my plate. I really wasn’t sure how to finish it without a fork but I kept plucking at it, enjoying my new food experience, not wasting a single delicious bite.
Mila stayed behind in the kitchen making several more pupusas. When I asked Wendy if her mother could sit down and join us, she replied that she never would.
“She won’t sit down until all the ingredients are used.” That’s the Salvadoran way.