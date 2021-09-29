 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Culver's Curderburger is real, and it's coming Oct. 15
top story

The Culver's Curderburger is real, and it's coming Oct. 15

Curder Burger-09292021122720

Culvers CurderBurger, pictured at the Sauk City Culvers, Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2021.

 ROB THOMAS

On April 1, Culver’s announced as an April Fool’s Day prank that it would be releasing a “Curderburger,” essentially a giant fried cheese curd in a bun.

On Oct. 15, they’re doing it for real.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain announced Wednesday that on Friday, Oct. 15 (National Cheese Curd Day), and for that day only, the Curderburger will be available in limited quantities at all of its locations.

Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said there was such an explosion of interest on social media about the Curderburger idea (including a Change.org petition that drew over 600 signatures) that the company began thinking about how to make that hoax a reality.

However, the Curderburger that will be available on Oct. 15 won’t just be a cheese curd and a bun, like the chain originally posted. Adkins said he wanted the Curderburger to be not a media stunt but an enjoyable meal that could stand on its own, so the result is essentially a deluxe burger with a cheese curd patty (dubbed a “cheese crown”).

The Curderburger will retail for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Less is more for most Americans when it comes to home decor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics