The Culver's Curderburger is real, and it's coming Oct. 15

On April 1, Culver’s announced as an April Fool’s Day prank that it would be releasing a “Curderburger,” essentially a giant fried cheese curd in a bun.

On Oct. 15, they’re doing it for real.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain announced Wednesday that on Friday, Oct. 15 (National Cheese Curd Day), and for that day only, the Curderburger will be available in limited quantities at all of its locations.

Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said there was such an explosion of interest on social media about the Curderburger idea (including a Change.org petition that drew over 600 signatures) that the company began thinking about how to make that hoax a reality.

However, the Curderburger that will be available on Oct. 15 won’t just be a cheese curd and a bun, like the chain originally posted. Adkins said he wanted the Curderburger to be not a media stunt but an enjoyable meal that could stand on its own, so the result is essentially a deluxe burger with a cheese curd patty (dubbed a “cheese crown”).

The Curderburger will retail for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.