The Milwaukee-based food writer Kristine Hansen recently embarked on an ambitious whirlwind tour of the state's creameries, sampling cheeses and compiling recipes from family-owned and large-scale operations alike.
Her mission: Highlight the best the state's artisan cheese culture has to offer for the Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook, a book released this month by the publisher Rowman & Littlefield.
On today's episode of the Corner Table, Lindsay Christians talks with Hansen about the process of writing the book. The two discuss how Hansen determined which of the state's many producers to feature, the state of the dairy farming industry, and the new and interesting cheeses Hansen has fallen in love with over the course of her research.
Kristine Hansen will be at Fromagination, 12 S. Carroll St., on Saturday for a book-signing and cheese tasting.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
Other Cap Times podcasts include Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, the local government podcast Madsplainers, Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series The Cost of Opportunity about student loan debt and ongoing Cap Times Talks.