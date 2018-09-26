That $3 grocery store wine isn't just wine. More likely than not, it's full of things like added sugar, acidifiers (or de-acidifiers), stabilizers and coloring, like Mega Purple.
There are dozens of man-made additions to make wine cheaper to make and more consistent. But there's also been a concurrent rise of natural winemakers, pushing back in the opposite direction. The resulting wines may be less consistent or kind of funky and almost always a bit more expensive, but they're interesting.
This week on the podcast, local wine guy Bob Hemauer drops by the studio to talk about two fun natural wines, a white blend from Fabbrica di San Martino near Florence, Italy, and a cabernet blend from the Loire Valley in France.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
