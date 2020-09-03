The Corner Table podcast: What's for lunch at virtual school?

Kids are going back to school this week ... sort of. Some of them are going to school in buildings, while others are learning fractions over Zoom. Regardless of where they are, all of them need lunch.
This week on the Corner Table, food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Irene Pawlisch, lead cook for Madison Metropolitan School District's food services and vice president of the Wisconsin chapter of the School Nutrition Association. She's been figuring out how to get food to kids who need it, even if when they're learning virtually at home. Everything about school seems stressful these days, but Irene's been lightening things up with funny costumes and vegetable jokes.
Make yourself a PB&J — crust on or off — and give a listen!
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.