 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Corner Table podcast: What's for lunch at virtual school?
top story

The Corner Table podcast: What's for lunch at virtual school?

Irene Pawlisch 3

Lead cook for the Madison Metropolitan School District Irene Pawlisch (left) distributes meals to students at Owl Creek Park, in Madison on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She dresses in costumes and displays a joke of the day to bring cheer to the students.

Kids are going back to school this week ... sort of. Some of them are going to school in buildings, while others are learning fractions over Zoom. Regardless of where they are, all of them need lunch. 

Irene Pawlisch 2

Lead cook for the Madison Metropolitan School District, Irene Pawlisch, entertains students with her joke of the day board and giraffe costume as she delivers food at Owl Creek Park in May. 

This week on the Corner Table, food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Irene Pawlisch, lead cook for Madison Metropolitan School District's food services and vice president of the Wisconsin chapter of the School Nutrition Association. She's been figuring out how to get food to kids who need it, even if when they're learning virtually at home. Everything about school seems stressful these days, but Irene's been lightening things up with funny costumes and vegetable jokes.

Make yourself a PB&J  crust on or off  and give a listen!

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics