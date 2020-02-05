The Corner Table podcast: Vegan and delicious

For chef Lauren Montelbano, who runs the kitchen at Surya Cafe in Fitchburg and the new Surya at Garver Feed Mill in Madison, accommodating dietary restrictions is a welcome challenge. In fact, she calls it her "personal Tetris."
On this week's show, she chats with Lindsay and Chris about how she started making vegan food, why she thinks healthy food can and should be delicious, and why some people get emotional when they come to Surya.
Also on the show: The best vegan dishes for winter weather, and what visitors can expect at Femmestival, an event from Culinary Ladies Collective coming up on Sunday, February 23.
In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
