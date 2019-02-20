The Bocuse d'Or is not your average cooking competition: It's a five-hour gauntlet held every other year in Lyon, France, often described as the Olympics or World Cup of the culinary world.
Sean Pharr, the head chef and co-owner of Mint Mark on Winnebago Street, happens to be good friends with the head chef of Team U.S.A. at this year's contest, Matthew Kirkley. So this January, he hopped on a plane for Paris to watch Kirkley go head-to-head with top chefs from around the globe.
Pharr joined Lindsay Christians in the studio for today's episode of the Corner Table to talk about his trip and the Bocuse d'Or. The two discuss the intense year-long training process participants go through, the "microphone drop" moment when the U.S. presented its final platter to the judges, and the inspiration Pharr took from the bistros and restaurants he visited on his trip.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
