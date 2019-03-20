From fine-dining to casual, from the city's downtown to its outskirts, there's a unifying trend for restaurants in Madison: It's tough to find staffing.
Corner Table host Lindsay Christians has covered staffing woes in the city's dining scene before, but as restaurants proliferate and unemployment rates dip, the problem is reaching a crisis point. That's why she decided the time was right for a new Cap Times cover story covering the issue, which ran earlier this month.
On today's episode of the Corner Table, Lindsay is joined by the Cap Times features and social media editor Rob Thomas to talk about her reporting on the staffing crisis. In their wide-ranging conversation, the two talk about the causes of the staffing shortage, the role that immigration policy and enforcement plays in the industry, and how a diner's experience is different in an understaffed restaurant.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
