The "farm-to-table" movement that has loomed large in the culinary world for years hasn't just changed the way restaurants think about, acquire and market produce: It's also changing how K-12 schools serve up cafeteria lunches and classroom snacks.
In Madison, the REAP Food Group — a nonprofit dedicated to promoting local, sustainable food systems — has worked closely with farmers, educators and AmeriCorps on its own Farm to School program. As REAP's Farm to School education coordinator, Haley Traun hits up Madison schools to help implement the program, which strives to teach children about nutrition and connect them with fresh fruit and vegetables.
On this latest Corner Table, host Lindsay Christians talks with Traun about the challenges of introducing new food to children, what it's been like bringing a food cart to high schoolers, and the latest efforts by REAP to make it easier for schools to serve healthy, sustainable meals.
