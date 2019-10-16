When food and drink converge with city politics, we have the podcast for you: The Mad Corner Table-splainers! No, wait -- the Mad Table. The Cornsplainers?
For today's show, Corner Table host Lindsay Christians has teamed up with Abby Becker and Erik Lorenzsonn of the Madsplainers to tackle a big topic that overlaps with their respective beats: plastic straws.
Restaurants and consumers are increasingly pushing back against the use of plastic straws due to concerns about plastics pollution. At the same time, disability rights advocates are raising concerns about the movement's implications for diners who rely on those straws.
In this episode, Erik, Abby and Lindsay break down the history of the anti-plastic straw movement, how it's manifested in Madison, a plan for a plastic straw restriction that has been proposed by a Madison alder, and the way this debate may or may not be igniting bigger conversations about the environment, activism and access.
Be sure to check out Lindsay's cover story on disability and access in Madison's restaurant scene here.
This spring, The Corner Table released a short series called Making a Restaurant about how restaurants are built from the first idea, financing, the design and the menu. To get started, go here. We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it!
Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues (every Friday at 10 a.m.), the award-winning local government podcast Madsplainers, Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series The Cost of Opportunity about student loan debt and ongoing Cap Times Talks.