From soups to buns, from chopping to mise en place, chef Paul Tseng teaches it all in the cooking classes he leads at the Willy Street Co-op. The goal of his instruction, he says, is to make cooking a joy.
On today's episode of the Corner Table, Tseng sits down with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians in the studio to talk about how he discovered his own love of cooking through one-on-one classes, what it takes to run an effective workshop, and how we can all improve our lives by becoming more confident in the kitchen.
"I often tell my students, once you feel good about eating your own cooking, you feel good. You're physically healthy. You mentally feel good," he said. "Society should be a good place."
You can listen to the interview here:
The Corner Table can also be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
