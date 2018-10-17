Lindsay's taking a short break from the studio this week, and while she's away we're revisiting some favorite episodes from the past two years. Today, we bring you Lindsay's conversation with the artist and craftsman Isaiah Schroeder all about knives.
Schroeder used to make furniture before he was sucked into the world of knives eight years ago. Today, as the owner of Isaiah Schroeder Knifeworks, the self-taught craftsman custom-makes knives that stand apart for their bold colors and patterns, as well as for their quality. In this interview, Lindsay talks with Schroeder about how he makes his knives, and goes over some basics of knife anatomy, variety, maintenance and use.
