The Corner Table podcast: The cream puff kerfuffle

Cap Times Opinion Editor Jessie Opoien launched a firestorm earlier this month with an offhanded tweet about the cream puffs being served to reporters at the 2020 Democratic National Convention media walk-through. In this bonus Corner Table episode, she chats with Lindsay and Chris about why she's anti-cream puff, how the governor aims to change her mind, and what cream puffs have to do with Wisconsin's national reputation.
Also in this episode: The trio discuss their favorite State Fair foods and which signature dishes they think Wisconsin should showcase as visiting candidates and reporters flood the state this election season.
