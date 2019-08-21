Jen Roth was never a barista or a coffee roaster prior to starting Cadence Cold Brew Coffee. It was pure love for refreshing, velvety cold brew that inspired her in 2015 to launch the beverage brand with her husband, Roy LaValley, that today is found in grocery store aisles and coffee shops in the Madison area and beyond.
On today's episode of the Corner Table — the Cap Times podcast about food and drink in Madison — food editor Lindsay Christians talks with Jen about the origins of Cadence, how nitrogen makes cold brew taste more creamy, the decision to introduce a line of CBD-infused cold brew coffee, and what other flavors Cadence may be introducing in the near future.
This spring, The Corner Table released a short series called Making a Restaurant about how restaurants are built from the first idea, financing, the design and the menu. To get started, go here. We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
