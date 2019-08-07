Holly De Ruyter said it took moving to Chicago for film school for her to realize that the Friday night fish fries and brandy Old-Fashioneds she grew up around aren't exactly a universal culinary staple. Supper club culture, she says, is a distinctly Wisconsin phenomenon.
De Ruyter's realization eventually led the documentary filmmaker from the Green Bay area to spend years researching and visiting Wisconsin supper clubs to learn about their history and culture. The result was 2015's "Old Fashioned: The Story of the Wisconsin Supper Club."
On this episode of the Cap Times' food and drink podcast, Lindsay Christians — who herself just wrote a cover story on supper clubs in the region — sits down with De Ruyter to talk about the documentary, the community significance of supper clubs, and all the conventions, from vintage signage to ice cream drinks, that make a club special.
Be sure to check out Lindsay's cover story, and learn more about the documentary, which will be airing soon on Wisconsin Public Television.
