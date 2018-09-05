The recent rains in southern Wisconsin present a variety of challenges for farmers like Andy Watson, founder of Sprouting Acres Farm in Cambridge.
The tomatoes in the hoop house have blight, from the ground to the top of 12-foot vines. The skins on the onions won't dry out. The tractor hasn't been in the fields for close to a month — Watson is worried it would get stuck. The weeds have become formidable.
Watson, a former cook at high end restaurants like Harvest and The Opera House, left restaurant kitchens and started a small CSA (community supported agriculture) farm about 15 years ago.
He learned from that experience how best to market his sweet peppers, winter squash and eggplant to consumers, and he'll soon be putting his culinary training to work at events, classes and pizza nights on the Sprouting Acres property.
For now, though, the pressing issue is how wet it has been. This week on the podcast, Watson and host Lindsay Christians talk about farming in the rain, why the drop in CSA memberships might have an upside, and how consumers can help farmers like him when they're under a cloud.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
