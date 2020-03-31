The Corner Table podcast: Service industry seeks support

This week on The Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Brandon Brieske, who started the Madison Area Service Industry Support Facebook group to bring his fellow restaurant and bar workers together as they weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brieske, who's spent 14 years working in Madison's food and drink scene, explains why he started the group and what those who don't work in the industry can do to support those who take care of them. Among the options: Drop some dollars (digitally) in the Madison Virtual Tip Jar.
