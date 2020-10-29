 Skip to main content
The Corner Table podcast: Robot, bring me lunch!
The Corner Table podcast: Robot, bring me lunch!

Starship 100720 10-10272020195231 (copy)

Starship Robots approach W. Johnson Street as they deliver food on campus at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

If you've spent time around the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in the last year, you've probably spotted the adorable white robots rolling along the sidewalks, waiting to cross a busy street, carrying lunch to a hungry student or professor.

Starship 100720 01-10272020193534

A Starship Robot delivers food on campus at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

In October of 2019, UW-Madison became the fourth and largest university to try out Starship food delivery robots. They captured the attention of students and faculty, who'd rescue them from snowbanks or stop them mid-delivery for a selfie. 

Starship Ride Along 102720 04-10282020162342

Riley Yauch places a food order into the insulated compartment of a Starship Robot before it departs for delivery.

Food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay had a lot of questions about this fleet of delivery automatons. They asked Peter Testory, chief robot wrangler and director of dining and culinary services for campus housing, to explain just how they work.

You won't want to miss this one. 

Also! Don't miss Rob Thomas and Ruthie Hauge's robot ride-along, now up at captimes.com

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other Thursday. Cheers! 

