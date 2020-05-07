The Corner Table podcast: Restaurant S.O.S. fund aims to 'save our staff'

Restaurant people are helpers, the kind you go to when you need to feed volunteers or get a sponsor for your Little League team. So what happens when they need help?

This week on The Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Teresa Pullara-Ouabel of Bunky’s Catering and Kelly Hopkins of Kessenich's, whose "SOS" (Save Our Staff) GoFundMe campaign has raised over $40,000 to help restaurant workers pay their bills.

Also on the show: How restaurants are feeding hospital staff and first responders, plus some of our favorite quarantine comfort foods.

Put that mask on and give a listen!