 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Corner Table podcast: Reopening Sardine, Part 4: One month in
top story

The Corner Table podcast: Reopening Sardine, Part 4: One month in

Sardine Opening Day 051921 17-05202021122758

Susan Schueller, Sardine general manager, greets the first customers, Magda and Ken Kmiecik, at the grand re-opening of Sardine. The Kmieciks have come to Sardine for birthdays and family celebrations, even after funerals. "We always feel welcomed," Magda said. 

 RUTHIE HAUGE

A few things have changed since we last checked in with the folks at Sardine on opening day, May 19. For one, Dane County mask mandates have changed. Staffers are navigating a variety of diner comfort levels with regard to COVID-19 safety, and how many people feels like too many. Brunch is back, and Mondays and Tuesdays are busier than they have ever been. 

Now a month in, we're catching up with co-owners Phillip Hurley and John Gadau about what it's been like to be back in the restaurant nearly every single day. We chat with general manager Susan Schueller too, about what she's noticed. Everyone is reading every customer comment, and they're already thinking about what 100% capacity could look like, somewhere down the line. 

Reopening Sardine is a five-episode series of The Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison. The Corner Table is produced and hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay. We've gone behind the scenes at the reopening of one of Madison's most beloved restaurants.

Catch the first three episodes here: omny.fm/shows/the-corner-table.

Subscribe to The Corner Table and find our 100-plus episode archive at AppleGoogle or Spotify

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frog whisperer: Australian scientist speaks to frogs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics