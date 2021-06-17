 Skip to main content
The Corner Table podcast: Reopening Sardine, Part 3: Opening day
The Corner Table podcast: Reopening Sardine, Part 3: Opening day

Sardine Opening Day 051921 24-05202021122758

Mckayla Kratowicz takes reservations over the phone as Sardine reopens. The restaurant, which is still at 50% capacity, got about 500 reservations the first day they became available, and will reopen for weekend brunch service soon.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Well, friends, we’re finally here. After more than a year of uncertainty, fear and frustration, on May 19, Sardine was ready to open its doors to the public again. We start this episode a few days before that, as the behind the scenes crew gets ready. 

We hear from pastry chef Jeff Doyle-Horney and chefs de cuisine Jason Taylor and Tim Smith. We talk with maitre’d McKayla Kratowicz and bar manager Kelsey Burkett, and the very first diners through the door -- Sardine superfans, so happy to be back. Welcome to opening day! 

Reopening Sardine is a five-episode series of The Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison. Produced and hosted by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay, this five-part series goes behind the scenes at the reopening of one of Madison's most beloved restaurants. 

Catch the first two episodes here: omny.fm/shows/the-corner-table.

Next week, we check in with Sardine owners and staff after a month of service, to see what's working (and what's not). Make sure you’re subscribed for future installments (AppleGoogleSpotify). 

 

