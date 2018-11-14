Heritage turkeys are not exactly the big-breasted turkeys you typically find in supermarket aisles in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. They're free-roaming birds that can forage for themselves, and can fly.
On today's episode of the podcast, Lindsay Christians speaks with Maria Davis of Nami Moon Farms — a popular regional producer that operates in Custer, Wisconsin — about her experience raising poultry as a first-generation farmer, the challenges that arise when trying to manage a flock of turkeys that can hop fences and perch in trees, and how you would want to approach roasting a heritage turkey for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
