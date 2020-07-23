The Corner Table podcast: Missing peanuts and Cracker Jack

Even for minor sports fans, a typical Madison summer might involve a random Brewers game with friends or a trip or two out to the Duck Blind to watch the Mallards play. This year, due to COVID-19, that's all been benched, with most ballparks and stadiums closed to fans for the foreseeable future.
For Cap Times city editor Jason Joyce, it's a major loss. Joyce is a former sports columnist for Isthmus and the announcer for the Madison Radicals ultimate team. He’s really missing baseball.
This week on the podcast, Jason joins hosts Chris Lay and food editor Lindsay Christians to wax nostalgic about steamed hot dogs, neon-orange pump cheese, "the ice cream of the future" and the nectar of the baseball gods: Miller Lite.
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
