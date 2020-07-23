The Corner Table podcast: Missing peanuts and Cracker Jack
top story

The Corner Table podcast: Missing peanuts and Cracker Jack

Even for minor sports fans, a typical Madison summer might involve a random Brewers game with friends or a trip or two out to the Duck Blind to watch the Mallards play. This year, due to COVID-19, that's all been benched, with most ballparks and stadiums closed to fans for the foreseeable future.

For Cap Times city editor Jason Joyce, it's a major loss. Joyce is a former sports columnist for Isthmus and the announcer for the Madison Radicals ultimate team. He’s really missing baseball.

This week on the podcast, Jason joins hosts Chris Lay and food editor Lindsay Christians to wax nostalgic about steamed hot dogs, neon-orange pump cheese, "the ice cream of the future" and the nectar of the baseball gods: Miller Lite. 

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Corner Table podcast: Found food
Food & Drink

The Corner Table podcast: Found food

The Corner Table is a podcast about food and drink in Madison. This week, Lindsay and Chris talk with the local forager extraordinaire about what he’s most excited about finding to eat in the parkways and backyards around his new house. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics