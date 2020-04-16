The Corner Table podcast: Make your beer into a bracket

For those pining for March Madness or just a good way to pass yet another evening at home, Kyle Nabilcy has a suggestion: Make your beer, or anything else, into a bracket. Kyle, who has written about beer and food for Isthmus for more than a decade, used his epic beer cellar to create a "Cellar Sixteen" bracket. He's been documenting the results on his blog, Irony or Mayo.
This week on The Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Kyle about the seeding, the surprise upsets and why humans are hard-wired to love a good head-to-head competition.
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.