The Corner Table podcast: Make your beer into a bracket

For those pining for March Madness or just a good way to pass yet another evening at home, Kyle Nabilcy has a suggestion: Make your beer, or anything else, into a bracket. Kyle, who has written about beer and food for Isthmus for more than a decade, used his epic beer cellar to create a "Cellar Sixteen" bracket. He's been documenting the results on his blog, Irony or Mayo.

This week on The Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Kyle about the seeding, the surprise upsets and why humans are hard-wired to love a good head-to-head competition.