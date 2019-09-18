The Cap Times Idea Fest was chock-a-block full of thoughtful, deep and idea-generative conversations, with smart people from the Madison community and beyond. So of course it makes sense that a live Corner Table would be right in the thick of it.
For this live episode, recorded on Saturday at the Play Circle at the Memorial Union, Lindsay sat down with Twin Cities chef Yia Vang for a conversation about his life, and the Hmong food he makes out of a food truck outside Sociable Cider Werks (what he calls his "mud-and-straw location"). The two talked about Yang's experience growing up as a Hmong refugee in Wisconsin, how the chef draws connections between family and food, his understanding of Hmong cuisine as a philosophy, and his plans for opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
This spring, The Corner Table released a short series called Making a Restaurant about how restaurants are built from the first idea, financing, the design and the menu. To get started, go here. We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
