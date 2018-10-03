Lindsay Christians is taking a short break from the studio, so today we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes from the past two years of the Corner Table: An interview with the Bayfield-based author and blogger Mary Dougherty.
Dougherty writes on her website, the Cookery Maven, that she strives to “capture the alchemy of the table and to re-connect what we eat with where we live.” For her, that means coming up with recipes that use local ingredients, but don't always align with typical northern Wisconsin cooking traditions.
In this interview from September 2017, Lindsay talks with Dougherty about the connection between food and place, and her book, “Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating and Other Adventures Along Lake Superior.”
