The Corner Table podcast: Knives out

A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp knife. Never put knives in the dishwasher. And if the garbage disposal is rattling, definitely turn it off before you stick your face over the drain.
Those are just a few of the knife-keeping lessons Lindsay and Chris learned from chef Adam Haen, the kitchen manager at Rockhound Brewing Company and a knife nerd of the first order. Haen joined them in the podcast studio last week.
This is a guy who will go into your kitchen and steal your dull knives and replace them with better ones. (Maybe not literally, but we wouldn't put it past him.) And Adam didn’t just bring advice: He brought in a tri-stone, a triangular tool used to keep knives sharp, to show Lindsay and Chris how it’s done.
Other useful tidbits: What “honing” means and why you should be doing a lot more of it, how to choose knives that will last until your kids go gray, and how to cut round things safely.
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.