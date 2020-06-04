The Corner Table podcast: Inside the restaurant reopening

A couple months ago, COVID-19 closed restaurants everywhere, forcing many to turn to take-out and delivery business to survive.
Dane County is now in the first phase of its reopening plan. To find out what restaurants consider as they decide how and when to reopen their dining rooms to the public, food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay called up Caitlin Suemnicht, the chief operating officer at Food Fight Restaurant Group.
With masks and distancing, dining out is going to be weird for a while. Suemnicht offers behind the scenes insight into where restaurants are coming from and where she sees things going in the coming weeks and months.
Also on the show: Why you should order your fish fry on a Tuesday, and how Ohio's got Wisconsin beat when it comes to margaritas to-go.
Give your mask a breather and give a listen!
