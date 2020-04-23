The Corner Table podcast: Inside the grocery store

The COVID-19 pandemic has given many folks a new appreciation for the workers who bag groceries and keep shelves full. With shoppers buying pallets of baked beans, baskets full of peanut butter and gallons of milk eight at a time, just keeping items in stock has been a challenge.

This week on The Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay talk with two local grocery workers about how they're faring on these new frontlines and what shoppers can do to keep them safe. They share about the new buying habits they're seeing and how the pandemic is making shoppers kinder.