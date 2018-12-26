This week on the podcast, two Madison area restaurant writers look back over the year in openings, trends and memorable meals.
Kyle Nabilcy, a food and beer writer for Isthmus, shares his experiences reviewing food carts for the first time and the challenges of eating slightly sloppy food while watching "Crazy Rich Asians" at Flix Brewhouse.
Lindsay raves about the kitsch at Camp Trippalindee, hesitantly endorses the poke trend (despite some moral reservations) and revisits her love of arepas and the grain bowl at The Heights.
Who serves Library Mall's best grab-and-go lunches? Will 2019 be the year of Nashville-style hot fried chicken? Give a listen, and happy new year!
