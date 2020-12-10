The Corner Table podcast: Gingerbread architecture 101

Chef Molly Maciejewski has made hundreds of gingerbread houses. As the executive chef and general manager at Madison Sourdough on Madison's east side, Maciejewski hosted yearly workshops, all about making a beautiful, (technically) edible gingerbread home.
She has a few tricks for getting your own candy-studded gingerbread construction to stand up strong and tall this holiday season.
This week on The Corner Table, hosts Chris Lay and Lindsay Christians chat with Maciejewski about how the gingerbread you build with is different than the gingerbread you eat. We talk candy selection, how to make your icing like spackle, and reflect on why people love making edible constructions like this.
As a bonus at the end of the episode, we also hear from some of Cap Times' very own in-house gingerbread constructors. (Thanks Quincy and Sawyer, you're champs!)
To order your own gingerbread house kit, Just Bakery has them in stock for $25 each at justdane.org/product/gingerbread-house-kit. (Pick up some decorated or DIY Christmas sugar cookies while you're at it.)
Nigella Lawson's gingerbread cake with lemon icing is here. She has a recipe for sticky gingerbread and a Guinness gingerbread as well.
