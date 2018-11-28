Tami Lax's northern Wisconsin childhood had a specific flavor profile, one that she has drawn on for years at her farm-focused restaurant, Harvest.
Those taste memories, from Lake Superior herring to late fall venison, are vividly present at the most popular event of the year at Harvest, now in its 18th year.
The Holiday Game Dinner, set this year for Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m., has featured everything from elk, quail and wild hare to bison tartare, pheasant rillettes and house-cured venison bacon. This year's event still has some seats left, for $65 plus wine pairings.
This week, Lax and host Lindsay Christians talk about the flavors of the Wisconsin holidays, as family memories become fine dining dishes.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
