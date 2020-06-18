The Corner Table podcast: Found food

With so few other activities off-limits due to the coronavirus, this summer practically demands that we get outdoors (safely!) as often as possible in order to maintain our sanity.

For those looking to step up their outdoor game, Andy Gricevich wants to help you learn to forage your own food. He runs What Got Gathered, where he sells foraged foods and leads walks where he teaches people to recognize the edible plants around them.

This week on the Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with the local forager extraordinaire about mushrooms that won’t kill you, a unique dish he calls “lawn-sagna,” and what he’s most excited about finding to eat in the parkways and backyards around his new house.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Also: Why Andy thinks foraging isn't dangerous, as long as you don't eat something just because an app told you to.