The Corner Table podcast: Found food
top story

The Corner Table podcast: Found food

GRICEVICH

Andy Gricevich, founder of What Got Gathered, walks along a path as he forages at Elver Park in Madison.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

With so few other activities off-limits due to the coronavirus, this summer practically demands that we get outdoors (safely!) as often as possible in order to maintain our sanity.

For those looking to step up their outdoor game, Andy Gricevich wants to help you learn to forage your own food. He runs What Got Gathered, where he sells foraged foods and leads walks where he teaches people to recognize the edible plants around them.

This week on the Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with the local forager extraordinaire about mushrooms that won’t kill you, a unique dish he calls “lawn-sagna,” and what he’s most excited about finding to eat in the parkways and backyards around his new house. 

Also: Why Andy thinks foraging isn't dangerous, as long as you don't eat something just because an app told you to.

Ready to learn more about foraging? Here are a few links Andy recommended to get you started.

Wild Food Wisconsin Facebook group

Midwest Wild & Edible Foragers Society Facebook group

Forager's Harvest, the website of foraging authority Samuel Thayer

Pull out your summer fan and give a listen! 

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics