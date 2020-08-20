 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Corner Table podcast: For unserious drinkers
top story

The Corner Table podcast: For unserious drinkers

Young Blood Beer Co.

After finding success with their canned cocktails, the founders of Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. opened a tasting room and microbrewery on King Street earlier this year. 

 Courtesy of Young Blood Beer Co.

After finding success with their canned mojitos and brandy old fashioneds, Tom Dufek and his Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. business partners set out to give their drinks a brick and mortar home. Today, thirsty locals can find mixed drinks with funny names on tap at their tasting room on King Street. It's just upstairs from their new microbrewery Young Blood Beer Co., which features hazy IPAs, a rave-worthy coffee stout and even a beer called "I Hate Craft Beer," which tastes like Hamm's — on purpose.

Plain Spoke and Young Blood

From left to right, Kyle Gregorash, Tom Dufek, and Billy DuPlanty are the founders of Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. and Young Blood Beer Co. 

This week on the podcast, Corner Table hosts Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay talk with Tom about what he learned about pandemic-style hospitality, how Young Blood beer accidentally found its way onto liquor store shelves, and why he prefers not to take his drinks too seriously. 

The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608

For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated

The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers! 

Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.  

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison's favorite breakfast spots — ranked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics