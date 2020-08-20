The Corner Table podcast: For unserious drinkers

After finding success with their canned mojitos and brandy old fashioneds, Tom Dufek and his Plain Spoke Cocktail Co. business partners set out to give their drinks a brick and mortar home. Today, thirsty locals can find mixed drinks with funny names on tap at their tasting room on King Street. It's just upstairs from their new microbrewery Young Blood Beer Co., which features hazy IPAs, a rave-worthy coffee stout and even a beer called "I Hate Craft Beer," which tastes like Hamm's — on purpose.
This week on the podcast, Corner Table hosts Lindsay Christians and Chris Lay talk with Tom about what he learned about pandemic-style hospitality, how Young Blood beer accidentally found its way onto liquor store shelves, and why he prefers not to take his drinks too seriously.
