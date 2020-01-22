The Corner Table podcast: Food photography

As a food photographer, it's Sunny Frantz’s job to make food look just beautiful enough that you want to make it — or eat it. She came to the Cap Times studio to talk about the photography trends she's watching, how anyone can take better food shots and why you might not want to eat the food shown in some of the most drool-worthy photos.
Also in this episode: Lindsay and Chris let listeners in on their mutual love of the Bon Appetit videos on YouTube, which are filmed in the magazine's test kitchen and offer viewers the chance to see the messes and challenges behind that seemingly flawless fare.
In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it!
The Cap Times Idea Fest podcasts are being released through early 2020. Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt.