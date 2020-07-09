The Corner Table podcast: Flashback to the cream puff kerfuffle

The Wisconsin State Fair has joined the list of large events across the country canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's one thing Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien won't be missing among the lost festivities: cream puffs.
This week on the Corner Table, we take a trip down memory lane to a simpler time, just a few months back, when Jessie found herself in hot water for publicly divulging her less-than-positive opinion of the signature Wisconsin State Fair dessert ﹘ prompting Gov. Tony Evers himself to come to their sweet-and-messy defense.
(Don't celebrate just yet, Jessie: Even though there's no fair, the cream puffs are going on tour around the state, including in Verona.)
This episode originally aired on January 24, 2020.
