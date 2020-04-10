The Corner Table podcast: Farmers market indefinitely postponed

A few weeks ago, the Dane County Farmers Market canceled for the first time since 1972. This weekend was supposed to be the first outdoor market of the season, but the state of Wisconsin has canceled all events on the Square for the foreseeable future.
The cool thing about Madison’s Saturday morning market — meeting farmers, seeing friends, shuffling around the square while eating spicy cheese bread — is a liability in the time of COVID-19.
This week on The Corner Table, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay get an update from Sarah Elliott, the manager of the Dane County Farmers Market, on the changes they're making and how people can support local farms until the market makes its triumphant return.
For more information on the Local Food Pickup Pilot, where shoppers can preorder directly from farmers and pick up safely without ever leaving their cars, click here. And to donate to the Emergency Farmer Fund, helping farmers get through this challenging time, click here.
