FOREQUARTER
Solveig Hanson gave chefs eight varieties of beets to test on a recent morning at Forequarter. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Sometimes, what farmers want and what chefs want lines up perfectly. 

A sweet pepper with rounded shoulders, like a Carmen Italian frying pepper, is easier for a cook to chop up than a bell with a bowl shape at the top around the stem. Farmers like rounded shoulders too — when it rains, water will run off the sides instead of collecting in that bowl and encouraging rot. 

Plant breeders can make these kinds of adjustments if they know which ones to look for, and that's where the Seed to Kitchen project comes in. This week on the podcast, we're talking to Solveig Hanson, a beet researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Julie Dawson, an assistant professor in the Department of Horticulture who founded the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative. 

Tickets are on sale now for the Farm to Flavor Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery. Read more about the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative in this Cap Times story

