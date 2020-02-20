The Corner Table podcast: Fairchild moves onto Monroe

Serious farm-to-table cooking can be tough: You might be drowning in strawberries one minute and stuck with just rutabaga for an entire month the next.
Itaru Nagano, former chef de cuisine at L’Etoile, and Andrew Kroeger, a former L’Etoile sous chef who’s worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, are not nervous about this. Their new spot, Fairchild, is set to open at the beginning of March on Monroe Street.
This week on the Corner Table, the two chefs give Lindsay and Chris the lowdown on their plans for the new place, including quarterly menus, the farm-fresh specials and tables Kroeger built himself.
Also on the show: Why they're savoring working up to 15 hours a day, and how opening a restaurant today is different than it was a decade ago.
