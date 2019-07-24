There is an inevitable question when you're staring down a vibrant array of flower petals on a plate of sushi or salad at a restaurant: Are these for eating, or just to be looked at?
Scott Williams, the owner of the farm Garden To Be, can help set you straight.
Williams is known in south central Wisconsin for his farm's microgreens and edible flowers, from viola blossoms to marigold gems. Williams talks with Corner Table host Lindsay Christians about the balance between color and flavor when it comes to edible flowers, the ebb and flow of demand for the blooms, and what flowers gardeners might still be able to grow in mid-summer.
