The Corner Table podcast: D'Vino does carry-out comfort

After months of renovations and menu development, the European-style wine bar D'Vino was open for just 12 days at 116 King St. Run by Dino Maniaci and Jason Hoke, D’Vino changed practically overnight from small Italian snacks (cicchetti) to comfort foods like meatball grinders, Italian sausage sandwiches, and take-and-bake pastas.

This week on The Corner Table, hosts Chris Lay and Lindsay Christians talk with Dino Maniaci about his grandmother's pasta sauce, where he finds culinary inspiration and why he's determined to keep the restaurant going however he can during the pandemic.

D'Vino offers curbside to-go specials on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday "date night" meals from 4-8 p.m. Visit facebook.com/dvinomadisonwi for details on weekly menus.