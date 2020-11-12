The Corner Table podcast: Drinking in Dairyland

The pandemic has put an undeniable damper on the Wisconsin way of life, and probably cut down on the number or quality of old fashioneds we're drinking.
But while it may be a while any of us are sidling up to the bar at the local watering hole or enjoying ice cream cocktails at our favorite supper club, it's never a bad time to talk about Wisconsin's signature drinks.
This week on the podcast, food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with "Wisconsin Cocktails" author Jeanette Hurt. Jeanette explains why our state loves boozy milkshakes and brandy over whiskey, and she offers us some hope for how we can bounce back once we can return to our neighborhood dives.
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
The Corner Table drops every other Thursday. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.
