Vicky Franchino is on a mission: Meet the thinkers and doers of Madison, drink coffee with them, and write about it.
Since 2015, Franchino has been chatting with writers, activists, artists, and business leaders about their jobs, their dreams, and how they like their lattes, cappuccinos, and drip brews on her Caffeine Clarity blog. It's a project that Franchino says is about finding people who are passionate, and learning more about the ways they aspire to change the world through a healthy dose of caffeine.
Corner Table host Lindsay Christians is out this week, so we're bringing you an archival episode in which she chats with Franchino about the project.
Lindsay was herself the subject of a Caffeine Clarity post. Check it out here.
