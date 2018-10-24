Popcorn and soda used to be the default choice for food at the movies. But as cinemas shift their business models in the age of Netflix, the traditional concessions stand has been taking a back seat to full-fledged bars, restaurants and dine-in theater experiences.
The latest example of the trend in Madison: Flix Brewhouse, a new cinema and brewery in East Towne Mall that treats its in-theater dining and drinking service as equally important as the films it screens.
On this episode of the Corner Table, Cap Times tech reporter and podcast producer Erik Lorenzsonn fills in for the usual host Lindsay Christians. He chats with features editor and social media editor Rob Thomas about Flix Brewhouse, the dos and don'ts of eating at the movies and the rise of amenity-rich theaters.
Be sure to read Rob's Let's Eat column on Flix Brewhouse here.
