The Corner Table podcast: Decadent desserts
The Corner Table podcast: Decadent desserts

Valentine's Day can be a complicated holiday, and L'Etoile pastry chef Elizabeth Dahl is on its frontlines. When she sat down with Lindsay and Chris on Monday, she was already preparing for Friday's intricate desserts. 

On this Corner Table bonus episode, Dahl explains how she puts her art skills to use in the kitchen, how training as a savory chef has enhanced her pastries, and why she herself often doesn’t like sweets.

Also on the show: One of the most unusual desserts Dahl has made, and the sweet treats she’s devised to pay homage to Hollywood and supper clubs.

In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here

