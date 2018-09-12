Juniper, an essential ingredient in gin, grows all over Washington Island (and on curbs and untended rock wall gardens, too). It's not fun to harvest, but it's important, so Death's Door Distillery calls in some help and turns the work into a party.
This month, 56 bartenders from all over the country and beyond will head north to Door County to harvest as much juniper as they can for Death's Door gin. Meredith Ebeling joins Lindsay Christians on the podcast this week to talk about how they get to the island, what harvesting juniper feels like (it's prickly) and how the Middleton-based distillery turns a harvest into a game.
