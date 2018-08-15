Pasture & Plenty's business model sounds deceptively simple: Get produce from nearby farms, make meal kits and sell them to busy folks on Madison's near west side.
Behind the scenes, owner Christy McKenzie and chef Nate Carney work with some 30 Wisconsin farms and ranches, a logistical challenge that's a full-time job all by itself. As business has grown, Pasture & Plenty now provides 100 families three meals a week with a cook kit, one ready-to-heat meal and one dinner they call "farm to freezer" to defrost when time is particularly short.
About a month ago, Pasture & Plenty opened very softly at 2433 University Ave. Current hours are 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with chicken dinners on Wednesday evenings (eat in or take home), meal kit pick-ups Monday afternoons and special wine dinners on occasional weekends. Cooking classes and more events are to come.
Enjoy this week's podcast with Christy McKenzie!
