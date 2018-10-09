Corner Table host Lindsay Christians is taking a short break from the studio this month, so we're revisiting some of our favorite interviews from the past two years in the meantime. Today, we bring you her conversation with Jason Kierce, the culinary director at Hillel, the Jewish Student Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In his chat with Lindsay from November of last year, Kierce describes his journey to learning the rigorous standards of kosher cuisine, how he created the menu a Adamah Neighborhood Table and the joy of connecting people with kosher food in their times of need.
