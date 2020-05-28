The Corner Table podcast: Cooking class goes virtual

Just before the pandemic hit, Mel Zastrow was preparing to teach her middle school students to cook the old-fashioned way, piled into a kitchen together.

But the show, and the pound cake, must go on. Zastrow, a teacher at Monona's MG21 charter school, took the lessons online, producing and starring in "Mel Cooks," a YouTube cooking show in which she demonstrates how to make her students' favorite dishes like pizza and lemon cake.

On this week's podcast, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Mel about learning to edit video, how she picks the perfect accordion tune for each baking session, and why celery is the vegetable you didn't know you should be growing.

Roll out that barrel and give a listen!