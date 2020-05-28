The Corner Table podcast: Cooking class goes virtual

Just before the pandemic hit, Mel Zastrow was preparing to teach her middle school students to cook the old-fashioned way, piled into a kitchen together.
But the show, and the pound cake, must go on. Zastrow, a teacher at Monona's MG21 charter school, took the lessons online, producing and starring in "Mel Cooks," a YouTube cooking show in which she demonstrates how to make her students' favorite dishes like pizza and lemon cake.
On this week's podcast, Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and co-host Chris Lay talk with Mel about learning to edit video, how she picks the perfect accordion tune for each baking session, and why celery is the vegetable you didn't know you should be growing.
Roll out that barrel and give a listen!
The Corner Table is a biweekly podcast about all things food and drink in Madison. Subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter at @TotesChris and @LindsayC608.
For more Cap Times podcasts, check out opinion editor Jessie Opoien's Wedge Issues, where she talks with local politicians and other movers and shakers in state government. Natalie Yahr and Abby Becker collaborate on a fun local issues podcast, Madsplainers. And Corner Table co-host Chris Lay talks movies on ... Just to be Nominated.
The Corner Table drops every other week on Thursday mornings. Cheers!
Share your thoughts! Contact us at facebook.com/cornertablepodcast or email LChristians@Madison.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.